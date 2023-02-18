fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Mikheil Saakashvili
Mikheil Saakashvili

Saakashvili: his health, conditions in prison, and future prospects. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

What is happening with Saakashvili, the ex-president of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021? A short video-explainer.

Mikheil Saakashvili was put on the wanted list by Georgia’s new authorities who came to power in 2012, then arrested shortly after he’d illegally returned to the country in October 2021, and sentenced to six years in prison.

Currently, he is seriously ill and has been in Tbilisi’s Vivamedi private clinic since May 2022. The court has recently rejected his defense team’s petition, filed in view of his deteriorating health, to release him from prison or to postpone the rest of his sentence.

On February 15, the European Parliament adopted a special resolution calling on the Georgian authorities to pardon Mikheil Saakashvili and let him go abroad for treatment. Many local and Western politicians, presidents, and human rights activists have made the same appeals.

The authorities, however, say that Saakashvili is “faking it” and have published videos of him moving around his hospital room unassisted as “proof”. Local human rights activists consider this a human rights violation and intend to challenge the publications in court.

Saakashvili’s associates, his family, and some of the doctors who have been tending to him say that his condition is incompatible with prison conditions and that this could cost him his life.

The video was prepared by the editors of Mediaset.

Most read

1

Russian law forbids calling Putin names

2

"Georgia must sign an agreement on not using force against Abkhazia and South Ossetia" - Russian Foreign Ministry

3

The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

4

Baku on rapprochement between Yerevan and Ankara

5

Zelensky calls Aliyev. Comment from Baku

6

Outcome of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews