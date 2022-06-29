'We want to tell the truth' – three MPs leave Georgian Dream claiming it doesn't properly inform citizens

Three MPs left ruling Georgian Dream party

Sozar Subari, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Dimitri Khundadze, three deputies from Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, have resigned from their party and parliamentary positions. They will remain in parliament as independent deputies.

According to Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream faction, the aforementioned deputies believe that “more information about political facts and events should be disseminated from behind the scenes”, and they need a free parliamentary mandate to voice this, since within the team this can cause a lot of inconvenience.

Sozar Subari himself says that the people should know the truth, but because of the position of the ruling party, “this does not work.”

“The reason for this was one of the most controversial issues at today’s majority meeting, which was previously discussed in the party, that the dosing of information on political issues in our country, in our team is not enough for the public to be aware of the matter and draw the right conclusions and opinion,” the deputy says.

Mikhail Kavelashvili believes that in this way “we will be able to give people more information and not damage the party.”

“There are issues that will be raised tomorrow. We will discuss these issues so that our society knows the truth about the current situation in Georgia and we have a common opinion, especially with our voters. We will have the freedom to bring more truth into our society. I am convinced that they are aware of the reality that all this is being done to ensure peace and stability in our country”, Kavelashvili said on the air of the Public Broadcaster.

According to Dmitry Khundadze, he agrees with the party on everything, except for one thing – how much truth to give Georgian people.