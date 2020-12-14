 EU prize banner
Four servicemen arrested in Azerbaijan for war crimes in Karabakh

Four servicemen of the Azerbaijani army have been arrested for war crimes committed during the second Karabakh war.

Two of them have been charged with the desecration of the bodies of dead Armenian servicemen, while two more have been charged with the destruction of the tombstones of Armenian graves.

The General Prosecutor’s Office statement said that the four servicemen have been remanded into custody pending trial.

“At present, an investigation is underway in connection with other video shots distributed on social media. The public will be informed in detail about the results,” the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.

