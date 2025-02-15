Voting ends in Abkhazia’s snap presidential election

Abkhazia presidential elections polls close

Voting in Abkhazia’s presidential election has concluded, with the Central Election Commission (CEC) set to announce preliminary results on 16 February and publish the final results within three days.

Polling took place at 152 stations across Abkhazia and at two locations in Russia—Moscow and Cherkessk.

The CEC has already declared the election valid, as voter turnout surpassed the required 50% threshold by 6:00 PM local time.

Five candidates are vying for the presidency:

Badra Gunba

Adgur Ardzinba

Robert Arshba

Oleg Bartsits

Adgur Khurkhumal

A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to win outright. However, analysts suggest that a second round is likely, as no contender is expected to reach the threshold in the first round.

The presidential election in Abkhazia took place without major disruptions, though minor irregularities were reported at some polling stations and promptly addressed by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

At a polling station in Cherkessk, Russia, an individual attempted to vote using someone else’s Abkhaz passport, leading to a temporary suspension of voting at the station for 30 minutes.

Another incident, unrelated to the election process itself, involved members of the Abkhaz diaspora in Turkey. Two days before the vote, Turkish authorities officially prohibited the opening of a polling station in the country. As a result, some Turkish Abkhaz voters chose to travel to Abkhazia to cast their ballots.

However, upon arrival in Sochi, Russia, where they planned to continue their journey to Abkhazia, one individual was denied entry into Russia and deported back to Turkey. Russian authorities also imposed a 10-year entry ban on the person.

