“Earlier, People would come out to the rallies of politicians. Now, politicians come to the rallies of the people”" />

VIDEO: 150 protests in 6 months in Georgia – leaders, participants, goals

Temur Kighuradze, Tbilisi

“Earlier, People would come out to the rallies of politicians. Now, politicians come to the rallies of the people”

Facebook Twitter Email Vkontakte Copy Link Messenger Print

More on JAMnews