A ‘Victory Parade’ was held earlier today on Azadliq Square in Baku, dedicated to ‘the return of the occupied territories during the second Karabakh war’.

The parade was attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

More than 3,000 personnel took part in the parade, and up to 150 units of military equipment were demonstrated. Part of the trophies captured from the enemy during the days of hostilities were also shown.

Photo: JAMnews

