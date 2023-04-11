Minister of Culture of Georgia condemns US sanctions on Georgian judges

US sanctions on Georgian judges

The Minister of Culture of Georgia, Teja Tsulukiani, “strictly, loudly and in principle” condemns the US sanctions on Georgian judges, calling them incompatible with the sovereignty of Georgia.

“Partners and friends don’t behave like that, although there is some misunderstanding possible in friendship and partnership. Our friendship and partnership have such deep roots and traditions that such misunderstandings cannot weaken them.”

On April 10, Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Garibashvili also expressed support for Georgian judges and declared that he is “proud” of courts and judges. As explained by the prime minister, under the current government, the court became free and independent from any interference.

In addition, Garibashvili met with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Georgia and the Supreme Council of Justice Nino Kadagidze and judges. After the meeting, Nino Kadagidze thanked Garibashvili for his support and stated that the government needed to intervene in a number of issues.

The US State Department imposed sanctions on judges Mikhail Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze, as well as their family members, and banned them from entering the US “due to significant corrupt activities”, as a statement by Antony Blinken reads.

Independent experts and human rights activists have noted for years that Levan Murusidze and Mikhail Chinchaladze lead a powerful “clan” of judges that is blocking the reforms needed to strengthen ties between Georgia and the EU. Both judges are associated with an influential body – the High Council of Justice. It is the main supervisory body of the country’s judiciary.

The judges are also believed to be linked to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the richest man in Georgia, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and informal ruler of the country.

Murusidze was also distinguished by his loyalty to the previous government – he was a judge in the high-profile case of Sandro Girgvliani during the reign of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement party. Murusudze’s name is also associated with the commutation of sentences for those accused in the murder of Sandro Girgvliani.

A clause on the improvement of the judiciary was also included in the Charles Michel agreement of 19 April. Later, the US Ambassador also made statements several times. However, the government did not stop the process and continued to appoint life judges to the Supreme Court.

On October 31, the conference of judges elected two new members of the High Council of Justice: Paata Silagadze and Giorgi Goginashvili. It is believed that Silagadze and Goginashvili are members of the so-called judicial “clan” and both of them are appointed for life as judges of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal.