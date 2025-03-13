US may suspend export of spare parts for Ilham Aliyev's plane

US to introduce bill for release of Gubad Ibadoglu

A bill is being prepared in the US Congress that prohibits the export of spare parts for Ilham Aliyev’s plane, with the demand for the release of economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under house arrest.

This was announced by Azerbaijani journalist Alex Rafoglu, who lives in Washington (USA), on his social media page.

According to him, the bill, titled “The Act on Restrictions on Export of Aviation Engines to Azerbaijan,” calls for a ban on the export of spare parts for President Ilham Aliyev’s plane until Gubad Ibadoglu is released.

The bill has been drafted by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The bill requires US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to submit a report to the relevant congressional committees within 30 days of the bill’s enactment. The report will detail the status of Gubad Ibadoglu’s detention, US diplomatic efforts for his release, and attempts by Azerbaijan to circumvent sanctions.

If the law is enacted, any foreign company, financial institution, or government found to have facilitated the export of “GE90-110B1L” or “GE90-115B” engine parts to Azerbaijan will face sanctions. This includes blocking financial transactions involving the violating entity and revoking export privileges for the entity that violated the law.

Context

Economist Gubad Ibadoglu is a former researcher at the London School of Economics and the former chairman of the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan (DPA), which was dissolved on May 14, 2024.

He is also known for exposing corruption in government spending and state-owned enterprises in Azerbaijan.

The economist was arrested on July 23, 2023, and charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code.

On April 22, 2024, Ibadoglu was released under house arrest.

After his release under house arrest, this measure was replaced with “police supervision.”