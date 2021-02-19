ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

US DoS: 'We call on the Georgian gov't to create an independent judiciary'

messenger vk-black email copy print

The US State Department has called on the Georgian authorities to rid the judicial system of political bias.

The announcement was made on February 19 and came in reaction to the political crisis in Georgia over the decision to arrest UNM opposition leader Nika Melia and the subsequent resignation of the prime minister.

The US called on the Georgian government to act in line with the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The statement says that “all parties [the opposition and the Georgian authorities] must refrain from statements or actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions and violence.”

“We call on the Georgian authorities to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law and to work on creating a judicial system that would be free from political bias,” the statement said.

The decision to arrest the leader of the opposition and the subsequent resignation of the PM – how it happened


The situation in Georgia escalated after a February 17 court sentenced to imprisonment the chairman of the United National Movement party, Nika Melia.

The next morning it became known that the prime minister of the country, Giorgi Gakharia, had resigned: as he said, “because of a disagreement with his team.”

Gakharia said that one of the main reasons for his resignation is the court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Nika Melia. The prime minister said that he considers Melia’s arrest ill-advised at a time when there is a danger of political escalation.

On the same day it became known that Giorgi Gakharia would be replaced by former Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Parliament must approve the candidacy of the new prime minister within two weeks.

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews