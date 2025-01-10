US Congress members urge Secretary of State to sanction 26 individuals from Ivanishvili's circle

Sanctions against Ivanishvili’s circle

According to Radio Liberty, a letter was sent to the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, from Congress, listing the names of 26 individuals connected politically or in business with the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In the letter, Congress members demand sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili‘s “rescue network,” including family members, close associates, leaders and officials of Georgian Dream, as well as judges and entrepreneurs aligned with the regime.

Who made the list?

Family members and close associates of Ivanishvili:

Ekaterine Khvedelidze – Bidzina Ivanishvili’s wife;

Aleko Ivanishvili – Bidzina Ivanishvili’s brother;

Ucha Mamatsashvili – Ivanishvili’s cousin;

Shmagi Kobakhidze – family member and close associate of Ivanishvili.

Leaders, ministers, and officials of Georgian Dream:

Natia Turnava – Acting President of the National Bank, former Minister of Economy;

Kakha Bekauri – Chair of the National Communications Commission;

Tornike Rijvadze – Head of the Government of Adjara;

Grigol Liluashvili – Head of the State Security Service;

Vakhtang Gomelauri – Minister of Internal Affairs;

Kakha Kaladze – Mayor of Tbilisi and Secretary General of Georgian Dream;

Irakli Kobakhidze – referred to in the letter as the “de facto Prime Minister of Georgia”;

Lasha Natsvlishvili – described as the “party ideologist” in the letter;

Vasil Maglaperidze – former Director of Public Broadcaster, also referred to as a “party ideologist.”

Businessmen:

Irakli Rukhadze – Owner of the pro-government TV channel “Imedi” (US citizen);

Soso Phakadze – Founder of the Wissol oil company;

Kvicha Makatsaria – Businessman with stakes in restaurant, hotel, construction, and retail businesses;

Irakli Gilauri – Director of Geo Capital;

Vano Chkhartishvili – Former Minister of Economy and one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in Georgia;

Sulkhan Papashvili – Former Chief of the Special State Protection Service of Georgia (UK citizen);

Giorgi Kapanadze – Entrepreneur;

Ilia Tsulaia – Founder of the development company “Archi”;

Noshrevan Namoradze – Founder of VR Holding;

Viktor Dzhaparidze – Owner of the pro-government TV channel “PosTV,” MP.

Judges:

Mikheil Chinchaladze;

Levan Murusidze.

According to a source at Radio Free Europe, the letter highlights and analyses recent events in Georgia, including the pre-election environment, disputed parliamentary elections, pro-European demonstrations, repression of peaceful protesters, and the persecution of media and civil society.

The parliamentary elections on October 26 triggered mass protests across Georgia. Four opposition groups that entered parliament—three coalitions and one party—unanimously declared widespread election fraud, refused to recognise the legitimacy of the new parliament, and relinquished their mandates. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili also denounced the elections as rigged, declaring the elected parliament and all its decisions illegitimate. She stated that she would remain in office until new parliamentary elections are held, allowing for a lawful transfer of power in the country. On November 28, Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would suspend negotiations on EU membership until 2028. This sparked a new wave of continuous protests. Tens of thousands of people are demanding the protection of the constitution, which enshrines the country’s pro-European course, and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

“The United States has indeed taken commendable steps by imposing sanctions on Ivanishvili, but it must be acknowledged that his power is bolstered by a network of ‘activists,'” the letter states.