Unemployment rate in Georgia decreased in 2022

According to the National Statistical Service, in 2022 the unemployment rate in Georgia decreased by 3.4 percent and now stands at 17.3 percent.

In 2022 the labor force participation rate increased by one percent from the previous year to 51.9 percent, while the employment rate increased by 2.5 percentage points to 42.9 percent.

The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percent in urban areas and increased by 2.4 percent in rural areas. Also, the level of employment increased both in urban and rural settlements and is 44.1 percent and 41.5 percent, respectively.

According to the report, in 2022 the unemployment rate in urban-type settlements decreased by 3.9 percentage points compared to the previous year, and in rural-type settlements by 2.5 percentage points. Compared to the previous year, the unemployment rate in 2022 decreased the most in the regions of Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Shida Kartli, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.

