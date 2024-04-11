In Abkhazia, the opposition has issued an ultimatum to the president

Ultimatum to the Abkhaz president

The opposition in Abkhazia has issued an ultimatum to president Aslan Bzhania, giving him 10 days to publicly renounce initiatives and bills “posing a threat to the national interests and constitutional rights and freedoms of the citizens of Abkhazia.”

The list is quite extensive:

A bill on apartments allowing foreigners to acquire real estate in Abkhazia.

Privatization of the energy sector and the admission of Russian private capital to it.

A bill on foreign agents

and other bills restricting the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The ultimatum was accepted during a meeting attended by representatives of civil society organizations, political parties, and former president Raul Khajimba.

Meeting participants view the current leadership of the republic as the main threat to national interests and state that if their demands are not met, they will convene a nationwide assembly:

“In similar historical situations, the resolution of such pivotal issues traditionally fell on the shoulders of the entire nation, all citizens who jealously defended freedom, independence, and national achievements.

We call on all of society, all civil society organizations, intellectuals, and youth communities to pay special attention to these issues, offering ways out of the impasse.

Let the course toward the state and political independence of Abkhazia prevail,” the statement said.

