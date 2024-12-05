Ukraine imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and 18 associates

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Georgian officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on the Georgian Dream government. In his video address, Zelensky explained that the sanctions target the part of the government that is “handing Georgia over to Putin.”

“Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and his 18 associates, specifically those who are selling out the interests of Georgia and its people. We call on Europe, America, and everyone around the world to do the same – to act decisively and consistently!” Zelensky declared.

In addition to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, the sanctions list includes Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, State Security Service head Grigol Liluashvili, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Georgian Dream parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, among others.

“It is simply disgraceful what actions they are now taking against their own people. And when Moscow praises this government in Georgia, it clearly shows who they are working for in Tbilisi and who they are dispersing protests for. Certainly not for Georgia,” Zelensky said.

On December 1, the three Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—imposed personal sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and high-ranking officials of Georgia’s Interior Ministry.