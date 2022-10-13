fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Three children electrocuted in the center of Tbilisi; 13 year old girl dead

messenger vk-black email copy print


Electric shock in Vake park

Three teenagers were electrocuted while playing ball in Vake Park in downtown Tbilisi. A 13-year-old girl could not be saved; her heart stopped as a result of the shock. The second child is in critical condition.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 13, when the children tried to retrieve a ball that had fallen into a fountain.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told the press that he was waiting for a reaction from the companies that are renovating the park.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident is being investigated under Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which specifies violations of safety regulations during mining, construction or other work.

Kaladze reported on the successful completion of the first stage of the park’s renovation the night before the tragic incident, on October 12. At a meeting of the Tbilisi City Hall, he noted that the water supply system had been completely changed, including the fountain.

“The cascade of fountains has worn out over the years. We decided to completely redesign the system. In addition, the water supply system was completely changed, modern equipment and a new lighting system were installed,” the mayor said.

He also mentioned plans to create a children’s area: “We decided to add a special area for children, where additional new attractions will be organized.”

Renovation in Vake Park has been going on for two years.

Electric shock in Vake park

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews