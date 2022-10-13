Three children electrocuted in the center of Tbilisi; 13 year old girl dead



Electric shock in Vake park

Three teenagers were electrocuted while playing ball in Vake Park in downtown Tbilisi. A 13-year-old girl could not be saved; her heart stopped as a result of the shock. The second child is in critical condition.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 13, when the children tried to retrieve a ball that had fallen into a fountain.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told the press that he was waiting for a reaction from the companies that are renovating the park.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident is being investigated under Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which specifies violations of safety regulations during mining, construction or other work.

Kaladze reported on the successful completion of the first stage of the park’s renovation the night before the tragic incident, on October 12. At a meeting of the Tbilisi City Hall, he noted that the water supply system had been completely changed, including the fountain.

“The cascade of fountains has worn out over the years. We decided to completely redesign the system. In addition, the water supply system was completely changed, modern equipment and a new lighting system were installed,” the mayor said.

He also mentioned plans to create a children’s area: “We decided to add a special area for children, where additional new attractions will be organized.”

Renovation in Vake Park has been going on for two years.

