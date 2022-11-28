fbpx
Two arrested in Georgia on charges of robbery and rape in convent

Attack on a nunnery in Georgia

Two people have been arrested on charges of robbery and rape in the convent of Tskhramukhi (diocese of Surami-Khashuri). A seventy year old woman was the victim.

According to Interpressnews, when the two broke into the convent the abbess and those in the convent resisted and were subsequently attacked. One of the nuns was brought to hospital with multiple injuries.

Arrested were L.T., born in 1995, and V.G., 1983. Both were apprehended in pursuit, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

An investigation has been launched under Articles 179 and 137 of the Criminal Code, which provide for punishment of up to thirteen years in prison.

