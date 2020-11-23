Former US Amb. to Azerbaijan: 'Presence of Turkish troops...means incredible geopolitical balance'

“The presence of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan is unbelievable. Turkey has dreamed of deploying its army in the South Caucasus since the time of the Ottoman Empire – 200 years ago,” former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said in an interview with Tehlil TV.

“It was simply impossible then. But Putin agreed to this. Now there will be a balance. Enormous geopolitical balance.

“Washington and Paris accuse Turkey of sending troops to Azerbaijan. They say Turkey is aggressive and has created conditions for Azerbaijan’s aggression. I disagree with this. However, today there are such views in Washington, although they are not fair. But it does not matter.

“I say that Azerbaijan wanted to win the war and did not react to pressure from Turkey. Azerbaijan managed to convince Turkey to play a diplomatic and military role in the region. Until now, Turkey has never played such a role in the South Caucasus,” Bryza said.