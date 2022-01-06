LGBT rights activist from Georgia

“When I was a student, I recorded an interview with a transgender man, who said that he had built a church in one of the villages, and when they found out that he was transgender, they did not allow him to pray there. I spent the whole night thinking about it, I realized that this would be a topic that I would work on and for which I could dedicate my whole life”.

Meet Tsabunia Vartagava – a social worker and civil activist from Zugdidi who defends the rights of LGBT people. Because of this, Tsabunia herself often becomes the target of attacks.