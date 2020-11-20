Tornado in Abkhazia damagesa boarding house, dolphinarium. Video

A tornado swept through the Pitsunda resort in Abkhazia. The stained glass windows of one of the boarding houses on the seashore were broken, a dolphinarium was partially destroyed and three relict pines were felled.

Neither people nor animals were hurt.

Eyewitnesses said that at first there was a strong wind, which after half an hour turned into a tornado.

Having formed out at sea 500 meters from the coast, the tornado began to gradually move towards the city, but already weakened having reached it.