ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

Tornado in Abkhazia damagesa boarding house, dolphinarium. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

A tornado swept through the Pitsunda resort in Abkhazia. The stained glass windows of one of the boarding houses on the seashore were broken, a dolphinarium was partially destroyed and three relict pines were felled.

Neither people nor animals were hurt.

Eyewitnesses said that at first there was a strong wind, which after half an hour turned into a tornado.

Having formed out at sea 500 meters from the coast, the tornado began to gradually move towards the city, but already weakened having reached it.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews