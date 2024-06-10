Investigation into the 'Toplum TV case' has intensified

‘Toplum TV case’ – interrogations continue

In three days, at least six people have been interrogated at the Main Police Department of Baku city regarding the so-called ‘Toplum TV case.’

After the arrest of seven individuals and placing two others under police supervision in early March under this criminal case, there were no operational activities for three months.

Elmir Abbasov and Farid Ismayilov

On June 8th, employees of the independent Azerbaijani media Toplum TV, Farid Ismailov and Elmir Abbasov, who are suspects in the case, were questioned at the Main Police Department of Baku. They are under police supervision during the investigation. This was their second interrogation.

On the same day, the well-known journalist and host of the daily socio-political program “On Toplum after 10,” Shahnaz Beylergizi, was invited to provide testimony as a witness.

Shahnaz Beylergizi

“Everything went smoothly. I came with my lawyer and provided testimony. However, I signed a nondisclosure agreement, so I cannot provide detailed information about the investigation.

I want to say that the criminal case against Toplum TV is fabricated and fictitious. I hope that our arrested friends will be released as soon as possible,” she said after a three-hour interrogation at the police department.

The day before, two interns from Toplum TV were also invited to testify as witnesses. They were among the ten employees of the internet television detained on March 6 during a raid on the editorial office, and after hours of questioning, they were released.

On June 6, political commentator and host of the program “Evening Conversations,” Naila Yaqublu, known under the pseudonym Alya Yaqublu, was invited to testify at the Baku Main Police Department.

Naila (Alya) Yaqublu

After a four-hour interrogation, she, without revealing details, informed journalists that the investigator’s questions were related to the work of Toplum TV.

According to her, the criminal persecution of media personnel is politically motivated, as journalists from the publication did nothing illegal; on the contrary, they were very beneficial to society.

“The country’s authorities have been pursuing a specific goal since 1993 – to eliminate independent media or bring them under their control. The persecution of Toplum TV, Abzas Media, and independent journalists overall is the implementation of precisely this goal,” she said.

Nevertheless, Yaqublu is convinced that it will not be possible to completely destroy freedom of speech in the country:

“They can’t get rid of us; others will come. Freedom of speech and democracy cannot be destroyed by violence and bans.”

The investigation into the “Toplum TV case” intensified after Akif Gurbanov’s speech in court – a member of the governing board of the political Platform III Republic, and the head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI), based on which the independent internet channel Toplum TV was created. In his address to the Appellate Court, he harshly criticized the authorities of Azerbaijan, stating that the “Toplum TV case” was fabricated, based on concrete facts. “Azerbaijan is currently ruled by the methods of Stalin and the NKVD,” he said.

Akif Gurbanov

The Court of Appeal reviewed the complaint against the arrest of Akif Gurbanov and decided to keep him in detention.

After his speech, Akif Gurbanov was deprived of the right to meet with relatives and make phone calls.

The Baku Court of Appeal also reviewed the complaint against the seizure of property in the offices of Toplum TV, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and the III Republic Platform.

The seizure of their property was ordered by the Khatai District Court on May 23.

The appeal stated that the seizure was unjustified, as the offices also contained belongings of individuals not involved in the criminal case. Furthermore, the property in question was not used in any crimes. The complaint was dismissed.

The arrest and closure of the offices have paralyzed the work of these civil society organizations and the online media outlet Toplum TV.

From March 6-8, seven representatives of Toplum TV, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and the political platform “III Republic” were arrested, with two others placed under police supervision. The office housing the internet TV station’s newsroom and the IDI was sealed.

All of them are charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons in advance) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. This charge carries a penalty of five to eight years of imprisonment.

International organizations have called for an end to the criminal prosecution of those arrested in the Toplum TV case and other Azerbaijani media outlets, including Abzas Media and Kanal-13.