Thousands of people gather to hear the address of Ukrainian President in Tbilisi. Video

Zelensky’s address at a rally in Tbilisi

The capital of Georgia has joined seven European cities in which, on the evening of March 4, mass rallies were held in support of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. The President of Ukraine addressed the people gathered on the streets in a live broadcast. Tens of thousands of Tbilisi residents watched Zelensky’s speech in front of the parliament building.

In his address, Volodymyr Zelensky called on the audience to honor the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The President of Ukraine called on the European peoples to act. He stated that if Ukraine wins, it will be a victory of democracy and freedom, a victory for light over darkness.

“I want to urge you not to be silent. I want you to take to the streets and support Ukraine, support our efforts and struggle. Because if Ukraine does not get on its feet, then Europe will not get up either. If we fall, you fall too. So please don’t be silent. Don’t turn a blind eye to this. Come out in support of Ukraine. And if we win, and I am sure we will win, it will be the victory of the entire democratic world, it will be the victory of our freedom, the victory of light over darkness, the victory of freedom over slavery. And if we win, we will prosper as much as Europe, and thanks to this glorious victory, Europe will prosper even more. Glory to Ukraine.

Tbilisi, Paris, Lyon, Bratislava, Frankfurt, Vilnius, Prague – you are all Ukrainians today”, Zelensky said.

Tbilisi rally in support of Ukraine, March 4, 2022. Photo: JAMnews

Well-known representatives of the public, as well as the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, addressed those gathered in Tbilisi.

“Today I stand where Georgia should stand, next to President Zelensky, next to Ukraine. The dignity of our culture, traditions, the dignity of the Georgian people is to stand by when our friendly country is fighting for freedom, for independence, for the European future. We are there too, and we will be there. I want to convey my support to President Zelensky from here.

You are the people who represent the dignity of Georgia today. Thank you very much for this”, Salome Zurabishvili addressed the protesters.