A ruling Georgian Dream official called the former PM, now one of the opposition leaders, 'a foreign agent of the global war party'

The executive secretary of the ruling party Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze, called former Georgian Prime Minister and current opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia part of a “foreign agency,” stating that he “repeatedly tried and deliberately harmed the government’s image on instructions received from abroad.“

Giorgi Gakharia is a former member of “Georgian Dream.” At various times, he held the positions of Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development (2016-2017), Minister of Internal Affairs (2017-2019), and Prime Minister (2019-2021). He later resigned and founded the opposition party “For Georgia.”

According to Mdinaradze, Gakharia, while still serving as Minister of Internal Affairs, deliberately discredited the police in the eyes of the public.

“A question arises: if all of this was done by one person, if he harmed the state in this way, how did it happen that he was promoted from Minister of Internal Affairs to Prime Minister? The answer is not simple, although we can consider it as a kind of tribute we paid to Gakharia’s handlers. However, this decision was especially important for the Georgian Dream team, as Gakharia left the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” said Mdinaradze.

Giorgi Gakharia himself believes that the “hysteria” of Georgian Dream directly points to the growing support for his party, “For Georgia.“