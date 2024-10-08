Georgian Dream's party platform: Key points

Georgian Dream’s Party Platform

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze unveiled the party platform for the ruling party of Georgia, Georgian Dream.

Notably absent from the hour-long event were party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and chairman Irakli Garibashvili.

While discussing various sectors—including the economy, healthcare, and tourism—Kobakhidze drew comparisons to the state of affairs in 2012. This is before Georgian Dream came to power.

The party plans to fulfill most of its current promises by 2028.

Key points of Georgian Dream’s election campaign

Economy:

By 2028, Georgia’s economy is expected to reach at least 130 billion lari (approximately $47 billion), with the national budget surpassing 50 billion lari (around $18 billion).

“We have halved unemployment compared to the 2012 level. Our ambitious yet achievable goal is to reduce it to four percent, which is below the European average,” Kobakhidze added.

Infrastructure:

A four-lane highway connecting Tbilisi and Batumi will open in 2025. Work will also begin on the Batumi-Sarpi highway project.

Highways connecting to the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be completed.

Construction will soon start on a port in Anaklia, expected to welcome its first ships in 2029.

A new international airport in Vaziani, near Tbilisi, will be built to accommodate 18 million passengers annually.

Agriculture:

Four billion lari (about $1.5 billion) will be invested in agriculture by 2028.

Energy

By 2030, Georgia aims to achieve full energy independence and self-sufficiency. According to Kobakhidze, 63 hydropower plants, two thermal power plants, and one wind power station have been constructed over the past 12 years.

Salaries, Pensions, Healthcare

If elected, Georgian Dream promises to raise salaries for kindergarten teachers, as well as for staff at art and sports schools.

“In recent years, we have ensured a ten percent increase in wages, and this growth will continue into next year. In addition to the standard increase, starting January 1, 2025, we plan to raise salaries for kindergarten workers by 100 lari (about $36), and the same applies to employees of art and sports schools,” Kobakhidze said.

Pensions will also increase. The Prime Minister noted that “economic growth allows us to raise pensions to 350/450 lari (about $128-164).”

A new republican hospital will “definitely be built” in the near future.

Education

Plans are in place to significantly expand the Kutaisi International University founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, increasing its student body to 20,000.

A new campus of Tbilisi State University will be constructed between Tbilisi and Rustavi.

Culture and Sports

Georgian Dream promises to allocate 30 million lari (about $11 million) from the state budget to support artists and cultural figures if victorious.

Funding for sports will increase, with two billion lari (about $730 million) set aside for sports infrastructure.

A new stadium with a capacity of 70,000 people will be built in Tbilisi “to host the Champions League by 2028.” The stadium will be fully equipped for both football and rugby, as well as concerts.

Defense

Georgian Dream pledges to develop the national military industry and enhance support for military and police personnel: approximately 1,000 police officers will receive apartments in a new building, and a “military town” for over 1,000 servicemen will be established.

Foreign Policy

According to Kobakhidze, “resetting relations with the U.S. and the European Union, alongside a pragmatic policy toward Russia and a peaceful resolution of conflict,” are essential steps for foreign policy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the most critical national task is to restore relations with the U.S. and the EU. “It is crucial for us to consider the current state of our relationships. We are confident that next year, following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, appropriate steps will be taken to facilitate this reset,” Kobakhidze stated.

European integration remains a top foreign policy priority, with Georgia aiming to be fully prepared for EU membership by 2030.

Strengthening cooperation with NATO is also on the agenda.

Deepening the strategic partnership with China is deemed important from both economic and political perspectives.

The party plans to fulfill 90 percent of its commitments under the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement by 2028.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia will take place on October 26. Deputies will be elected only through a proportional representation system. Seats will be distributed among political parties that receive more than five percent of the vote.

Parties are prohibited from forming electoral blocs, and the only way for them to participate jointly in the elections is by creating a unified electoral list.

