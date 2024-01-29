The Prime Minister of Georgia has resigned

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tendered his resignation. He will assume the role of chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as announced during a briefing at the government office.

Garibashvili explained the rationale behind his decision, citing an extensive report on his activities presented to the public at the end of the previous year. Emphasizing his dedication to the country, he expressed pride in the achievements made with his team during his two terms as Prime Minister, spanning a total of five years.

Noteworthy is the internal democracy within the political team, with a key factor being the principle of rotation, allowing other capable leaders within the team to be given opportunities for leadership.

We are facing new challenges, we will elect a new parliament in the fall, and Georgian Dream must prepare for a convincing victory in the elections and keep moving forward to achieve other, bigger goals.

Based on this political reality, I have received an offer from the Political Council to take the position of the Party Chairman, in connection with which a congress will be held on February 1″ – stated Irakli Garibashvili.



Today, the government TV channel Imedi reported that the current Chairman of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, will be nominated for the position of the country’s Prime Minister. Simultaneously, the incumbent Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the ruling party. Additionally, Irakli Kobakhidze will be appointed as the political secretary of the party.

Notably, Irakli Garibashvili has previously served as the head of the government twice. Initially appointed as the Prime Minister of Georgia in 2013, he unexpectedly left the post in 2015.

He was subsequently appointed to the same position on February 18, 2021 after the resignation of then Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

In between, Garibashvili had time to serve as Secretary General of the Georgian Dream party and Defense Minister.

Experts predicted changes in the government after the second return to politics of the founder of the Georgian Dream, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.