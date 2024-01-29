fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia has resigned

messenger vk-black email copy print

The Prime Minister of Georgia has resigned

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tendered his resignation. He will assume the role of chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as announced during a briefing at the government office.

Garibashvili explained the rationale behind his decision, citing an extensive report on his activities presented to the public at the end of the previous year. Emphasizing his dedication to the country, he expressed pride in the achievements made with his team during his two terms as Prime Minister, spanning a total of five years.

Noteworthy is the internal democracy within the political team, with a key factor being the principle of rotation, allowing other capable leaders within the team to be given opportunities for leadership.

We are facing new challenges, we will elect a new parliament in the fall, and Georgian Dream must prepare for a convincing victory in the elections and keep moving forward to achieve other, bigger goals.

Based on this political reality, I have received an offer from the Political Council to take the position of the Party Chairman, in connection with which a congress will be held on February 1″ – stated Irakli Garibashvili.


Today, the government TV channel Imedi reported that the current Chairman of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, will be nominated for the position of the country’s Prime Minister. Simultaneously, the incumbent Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the ruling party. Additionally, Irakli Kobakhidze will be appointed as the political secretary of the party.

Notably, Irakli Garibashvili has previously served as the head of the government twice. Initially appointed as the Prime Minister of Georgia in 2013, he unexpectedly left the post in 2015.

He was subsequently appointed to the same position on February 18, 2021 after the resignation of then Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

In between, Garibashvili had time to serve as Secretary General of the Georgian Dream party and Defense Minister.

Experts predicted changes in the government after the second return to politics of the founder of the Georgian Dream, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Most read

1

PACE threatens Azerbaijan with sanctions. Is this step justified? Expert commentary

2

Armenia fulfills Aliyev's demand? Pashinyan proposes a new constitution

3

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 22-26, 2024

4

Toivo Klaar: "Abkhazia’s openness should not become a casualty of Russia’s war against Ukraine"

5

Scammers make half a million dollars in Armenia with the help of AI neural networks

6

"Moscow needs continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict". Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews