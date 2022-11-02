"The Georgian people's choice is under threat." Reaction of the US Embassy to the Gvaramia case

US Embassy reaction to Gvaramia ruling

The US Embassy in Georgia reacted swiftly to the decision of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal in the case of Nika Gvaramia, the founder of Georgia’s main opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi.

“At a time when Georgia’s commitment to an impartial judiciary and media pluralism is under scrutiny, the continued imprisonment of Nika Gvaramia threatens the clear choice of the people of Georgia and the Georgian leadership, whose stated goal is a secure and democratic European future,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy once again expressed its deep concern over the decision in the case, alluding to the possible involvement of Bedzina Ivanishvili. From the very beginning, local and foreign human rights activists had many questions about the case and conviction. The way in which investigations, prosecutions, and sentencing were conducted all undermine public confidence in law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and the government itself, the US Embassy said in a statement.

The United States will continue to support media freedom and judicial reform, which are essential to building a stable and successful democracy and which the people of Georgia want to achieve, the statement said.

On May 16 Nika Gvaramia, director of the most popular opposition Mtavari TV channel, was arrested in the courtroom in Tbilisi for allegedly using a company car for family needs.

Independent experts, representatives of public organizations, and politicians consider Gvaramia’s arrest to be politically motivated.

The US Embassy strongly criticized the court’s decision. “The disturbing pattern of selective investigations and prosecutions targeting those in opposition to the current government undermines the public’s confidence in the police, prosecution, the courts, and the government itself”, the embassy said in a statement.