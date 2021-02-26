ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Protest in Tbilisi
Protest in Tbilisi

The Georgian opposition’s plans to take over the streets in March

messenger vk-black email copy print

At the end of this evening’s protests in downtown Tbilisi, the Georgian opposition announced a programme of action for March 2021: to take over the streets.

There are two goals: the release of the leader of the largest opposition party United National Movement, Nika Melia, and one of the founders of the opposition Mtavari TV channel, Giorgi Rurua, and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections.

The programme includes:

  • March 2 – picket of the parliament
  • March 5 – picket of the government building
  • March 9 – a rally in front of the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
  • March 11 – rally before the Supreme Court
  • March 13 – a large-scale rally in front of the parliament

“The path to freedom is difficult and full of obstacles, but we will not put up with injustice,” Khatia Dekanoidze, one of the leaders of the United National Movement party, said at the rally

UNM chair Melia’s arrest

Nika Melia was detained on February 23 as a result of a special operation at the headquarters of the United National Movement party.

The arrest of one of the opposition leaders further exacerbated the political crisis in the country, which began after the parliamentary elections in October 2020.

The opposition considers the election results to be falsified and does not recognize their results.

Melia’s arrest caused a sharp reaction in the global diplomatic community. Almost all international organizations working in Georgia, as well as ambassadors and Western partners, unanimously condemned the arrest, calling it a ‘step back on the road to democracy.’ They called on the government and the opposition to agree to a dialogue.

Despite the fact that both sides are expressing their readiness to sit down at the negotiating table, so far this has not happened. Before starting a dialogue, the opposition demands the release of political prisoners.

Грузинская оппозиция объявила программу действий. Фото: Давид Пипиа/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia /JAMnews
Грузинская оппозиция объявила программу действий. Фото: Давид Пипиа/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia /JAMnews
Грузинская оппозиция объявила программу действий. Фото: Давид Пипиа/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia /JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 152495410_1050257035462970_1013560666057941198_n-1024x576.jpg
Photo: David Pipia /JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 154368173_436216944120551_6864841538532398161_n-1024x576.jpg
Photo: David Pipia /JAMnews

Most read

1

Georgian opposition leader arrested during special op., tear gas used

2

Moscow bites back after Armenian PM claims Russia's Iskander missiles 'don't explode'

3

Georgia's political crisis – explained

4

Who is Garibashvili – Georgia’s former, soon to be new PM

5

"Georgia has moved backward on its path to democracy"- the West reacts to Melia's arrest

6

Is Azerbaijan experiencing a surge in suicide amongst girls?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews