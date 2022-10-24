fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
European Union

The European Union won't recognize Russian passports issued in occupied regions of Georgia and Ukraine

messenger vk-black email copy print


EU won’t recognize Russian passports

540 MEPs have supported an initiative of the Council of Europe according to which the EU won’t recognize Russian passports issued in the occupied regions of Ukraine and Georgia.

Thus the passports are no longer considered valid for obtaining a visa or other documents required to cross a Schengen border.

The annexations of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye in Ukraine are illegal, MEPs explain. They further recall that the EU has condemned Moscow’s decision to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“Members of the European Union and the EEA (European Economic Area) should no longer accept travel documents issued by Russia in these regions. The European Commission should consult with EU member states and draw up a list of Russian travel documents that should not be accepted in the future,” the MEPs said in a statement.

On the other hand, everyone has the right to flee the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and enter the EU to receive humanitarian support, the MEPs noted. Accordingly, the European Commission will have the right to add new regions to the list of occupied territories or remove them through relevant acts.

On October 13, the European Council agreed on non-recognition of foreign passports and other travel documents issued by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia. According to the Council, this decision is the EU’s response to Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, and Russia’s recognition of the independence of the occupied territories of Georgia in 2008.

The European Council notes that Russian travel documents issued to residents of the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and Georgia are illegal.

After the annexation of the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Federation began distributing Russian passports to the local population. Russia has continued this practice in its controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the European Council, the systematic issuance of Russian passports in the occupied regions is a violation of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

EU won’t recognize Russian passports

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews