European March in Tbilisi: capturing the spectacle with tens of meters of the EU flag - photo report
The ‘European March’ in Tbilisi on December 9 concluded with the unveiling of a massive EU flag, measuring 22 by 33 meters, on Europe Square. Participants, carrying the flags of Georgia and the European Union, marched from Republic Square to Metekhi Bridge, urging EU leaders to grant Georgia EU candidate status.
A decision is anticipated by December 15.
Prime minister Irakli Garibashvili earlier expressed optimism about a positive outcome and has scheduled public celebrations for December 15.”
