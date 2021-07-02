ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
LGBT in Caucasus
LGBT in Caucasus

Tbilisi Pride week begins with a series of clashes and arrests

messenger vk-black email copy print

Tbilisi Pride kicks off amid far-right rallies and arrests

The first day of Pride Week – an event marking solidarity with the international movement for the equal rights of the LGBT community was held in Tbilisi on July 1 amid clashes with the police. Approximately 20 people were detained and accused of petty hooliganism and disobedience to the law enforcement agents. 

Tbilisi Pride kicks off amid far-right rallies and arrests

Hundreds of members of right-wing groups, as well as the Union of Orthodox Parents, tried to disrupt the closed screening of the March of Honor documentary about the problems faced by sexual minorities in Georgia. The visiting guests, including diplomats accredited in Georgia, were insulted and pelted with eggs.

Tbilisi Pride will host a series of events between July 1-5. 

In 2021, June became the month of the international celebration of equal rights and non-discrimination of the LGBT+ community.  

Film screening under police protection 

Tbilisi Pride kicks off amid far-right rallies and arrests

A few hours before the screening of the documentary film, in the late afternoon, opponents of the Pride initiative gathered in one of the central districts of Tbilisi – in front of the building near the Vakhushti bridge, where the film was to be screened.

The area was cordoned off by a police but the protesters kept shouting homophobic slogans and pelted guests of the film screening with eggs and various objects.

Tbilisi Pride kicks off amid far-right rallies and arrests
Tbilisi Pride kicks off amid far-right rallies and arrests

One of the thrown eggs has hit the member of the US Embassy in Tbilisi who was also attending the movie showing. 

Most read

1

Sharp rise of Covid-19 cases may be caused by the spread of Delta coronavirus variant

2

First time in Karabakh: travel notes of a Yerevani journalist

3

New incident at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border highlights Armenia's defense shortcomings

4

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

5

Op-ed: Armenia’s new parliament and Karabakh conflict

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews