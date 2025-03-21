Tbilisi Open Air 2025 set for 24–25 May weekend

Tbilisi Open Air 2025

In 2025, the Tbilisi Open Air music festival will take place on 24–25 May — just ahead of Georgia’s Independence Day on 26 May.

The largest music festival in the Caucasus region, traditionally bringing people together around the values of freedom, equality, and tolerance, is especially reflective this year of the developments taking place in Georgia. In 2025, the festival will feature only Georgian performers and artists who stand for the values of freedom and equality.



Tbilisi Open Air 2025 is more than just a music event. On 24 and 25 May, the festival at Lisi Wonderland will also host the Georgian Theatre, the National Ballet, Georgian music labels, the Natural Wine Festival, and the Tbilisi Book Fair.

This year, the festival will support members of the music and arts sectors who are in particular need of assistance — part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Contemporary Art and Culture Fund and the Georgian Musicians’ Trade Union.

When purchasing tickets, visitors will also have the option to make an additional donation to the above-mentioned organisations, should they wish to.

Festival lineup:

MAIN STAGE

24.05 -TOA FOR THEATRE: ‘LOUDER’ – directed by DAVID KHORBALADZE | BEDFORD

FALLS | Ara & Yvela feat.MERAB SEPASHVILI | MOKUMOKU | MAX.95 | TAMADA & 4D

MONSTER LOBSTERS feat. GIORGI USHIKISHVILI | SKAZZ & MAMAFLEX | ROBI

KUKHIANIDZE & OUTSIDER | EREKLE GETSADZE feat. SALIO & MEME & DENIVARLEVY | NEWCOMER 2025



25.05 – SUKHISHVILI GEORGIAN NATIONAL BALLET | KORDZ + NANI BREGVADZE,

MECHANICAL RAINBOW | GEEN ROOM feat. GIULI CHOKHELI | 63SPECIAL GUEST –

PAATA BURCHULADZE | LOUDSPEAKERS | BEKA GOCHIASHVILI & TEMURIKO

DIASAMIDZE / LUKA TOPURIA & MUSHONE / KHATIA KORIDZE | KILLAGES feat. KOA &

TAHA | SOFTEJECT SYSTEM | Noway Condition | WILL KOLAK | PSYCHONAUT 4 | TAPE VISITORS



UNITY STAGE



24.05 – SEVDA B2B GIO SHENGELIA [KHIDI/4GB] | TOMMA B2B NIKA J [4GB] | SUMO B2B KOTE JAPARIDZE [MZESUMZIRA/303HZ] | ELENE B2B ALEXANDRA [UNITY]

25.05 – SOYL B2B DJ SHODA [ZION] | ZURKIN B2B IKA [VODKAST/SMALL MOVES] |

SEQTA B2B OBRI [TES/PITCH] | BERO B2B TOKO K [MTKVARZE] | DJ DELOREAN B2B

RYDEEN [TES]

ALTER STAGE

24.05 – PVP FLOW: NIKKI SLOW VS GROTASK | N ICE | KMC | KOKLIANI & I BOY | 9

RHYME | KONTRA | CAS | ATA BABADAN | BXNNY

25.05 – PVP FLOW: MUQTA VS MAD MOSE | KAMI.24 | PINO | SKYRESS | MVYKL | TOVLY | NIKKI SLOW | MOSKA | EDDY AND CREW

Tickets are available here.