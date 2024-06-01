fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Sponsored
Georgia

Musical project: TBILISI NEWCOMERS-2024

messenger vk-black email copy print

The final concert of the TBILISI NEWCOMERS-2024 musical project will take place on June 2 at 4:00 PM at KHIDI club. Participation in the event is free.

Around one hundred musicians expressed their interest in competing for the 2024 title. In the second stage, twenty musical projects were presented to producers, with artists performing live at Leno Records studio. Ultimately, eleven artists were selected for the final concert.

The final concert of the TBILISI NEWCOMERS-2024 musical project will take place on June 2 at 4:00 PM at KHIDI club. Participation in the event is free.

Around one hundred musicians expressed their interest in competing for the 2024 title. In the second stage, twenty musical projects were presented to producers, with artists performing live at Leno Records studio. Ultimately, eleven artists were selected for the final concert.

During the final concert, three winning musical projects will be announced and they will perform on the main stage of TBILISI OPEN AIR 2024.

Afterward, we will join the charity event “Musicians for a European Future” planned at Republic Square, where local musicians will perform in support of those arrested for protesting against the controversial “foreign agents” law.

Most read

1

Georgia’s "foreign agents" law is now a reality. When will it take effect and who will it impact?

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Why does Russia need a consulate in Khankendi? Comment from Baku

4

Can the port of Chabahar help Armenia overcome its lack of access to the sea? Opinion

5

"Appointing the archbishop as Armenia's prime minister is the wrong path" - Opinion

6

How Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili sees the world. Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews