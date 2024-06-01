The final concert of the TBILISI NEWCOMERS-2024 musical project will take place on June 2 at 4:00 PM at KHIDI club. Participation in the event is free.

Around one hundred musicians expressed their interest in competing for the 2024 title. In the second stage, twenty musical projects were presented to producers, with artists performing live at Leno Records studio. Ultimately, eleven artists were selected for the final concert.

During the final concert, three winning musical projects will be announced and they will perform on the main stage of TBILISI OPEN AIR 2024.

Afterward, we will join the charity event “Musicians for a European Future” planned at Republic Square, where local musicians will perform in support of those arrested for protesting against the controversial “foreign agents” law.