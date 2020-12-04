Tbilisi activists demand better measures to fight Covid-19 after series of 'preventable deaths'

Public activists and representatives of various organizations held a protest in front of the building of the Georgian Ministry of Health, accusing the state of an ineffective fight against the pandemic and demanding the resignation of Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze.

“Murderer, Tikaradze, go out and meet people,” the protesters chanted.

One protester said that being forced to endure the current situation further would be a crime:

“She must definitely resign, people are dying. Ambulances are not taking anyone. She says there are places in the hospitals, but no one can get there! There are a lot of patients, the pandemic exploded, this should have been allowed”.

A 19-year-old girl died from coronavirus in Georgia a few days ago. According to her mother, the patient was not taken to the hospital for six days, after which it was difficult to find a place for her, thanks to acquaintances.

The mother of the deceased, Irma Khelashvili, says that she told the doctors from the very beginning that the girl had diabetes. But, despite the request, she was taken not to the clinic, but to a so-called ‘Covid hotel’.

Earlier, on November 25, in one of the villages near the city of Akhaltsikhe, a father and son died on the same day. Family members and a doctor said that the man who was taken to the clinic was denied hospitalization.

24-year-old Nino Gulikashvili died today in the Mtskheta hospital.

According to family members, the girl’s Covid infection was confirmed only after a third test, so it is believed that she contracted the coronavirus in the hospital.

Family members talk about the neglect of the patient by the doctors, according to them, the girl was only given sleeping pills at the hospital.

The Ministry of Health says that these cases will be investigated.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,260 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia, 45 people have died.

● Total confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia: 147 636

● 1,387 people died.

● recovered – 124,568

● active cases – 21 655