Intensive coronavirus testing begins in Georgia

Starting today, a nationwide intensive testing program begins in Georgia, which will last until February 1, 2021.

The state will conduct about 20,000 tests a day, in addition to the tests that will be conducted by private laboratories and clinics.

In most cases, rapid antigen-based tests will be used, which give a response within 20 minutes.

The news was announced after a meeting of the Coordination Council, which has overseen much of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also announced that a special working group has been created to prepare for the start of the coronavirus vaccination process.

Member of the Coordination Council Berdia Sichinava also spoke about the new rules for Georgian citizens who cross the border.

Individuals who present negative results from a PCR test performed within the past 72 hours will be required to self-isolate for eight days. In the absence of a test, citizens will go to self-isolation for 12 days.

“Citizens will not have to stay in quarantine hotels. The state will provide housing to those who do not have the conditions for self-isolation,” Sichinava said.

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze told reporters that if business representatives have additional questions in connection with quarantine restrictions, she is ready to meet with them together with the economic team, but the restrictions will not be revised.

“We know for sure that these are the restrictions that are necessary for the population of Georgia in terms of health security,” Tikaradze said.

In the past 24 hours, 4,033 new confirmed cases of the virus have been identified. 39 patients died.

● Total confirmed in Georgia: 143,376 cases,

from here:

● 1342 people died.

● Recovered – 121 621

● Active cases – 20 387