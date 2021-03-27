ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Take two: EU resumes mediation efforts of Georgian political crisis

EU resumes mediation in Georgia crisis

For the second time in March, a special representative of the head of the European Council Christian Danielson will arrive in Georgia.

From March 29, he will again act as a mediator at meetings between the opposition and the authorities to help Georgia emerge from a protracted political crisis.

However, both the opposition and the authorities have already announced that they will not compromise on early elections.


The first visit of the Swedish diplomat Danielson lasted from 12 to 19 March, but the parties did not achieve any results in the negotiations. Danielson even stayed in Georgia three days longer than planned due to the lack of serious progress.

The opposition reiterated that it would not give up its two main demands – early parliamentary elections and the release of political prisoners. The authorities have warned that they should not expect a compromise from them on the issue of early elections.

The political crisis in Georgia began after the parliamentary elections in October 2020. The opposition did not recognize the election results and gave up its seats in parliament. As a result, for the first time in history, a virtually one-party parliament operates in the country.

The situation worsened in February 2021, when Nika Melia, the leader of the largest opposition party in the country, the United National Movement, was arrested.

Political processes are now taking place on the streets, where the opposition and civic activists hold constant rallies. There are two main demands: the release of political prisoners and the announcement of early parliamentary elections.

Several rounds of talks have already taken place with the facilitation of the US Ambassador and other diplomats accredited in Georgia.

But all the meetings and tours have been in vain. Both sides – the authorities and the opposition – accuse each other of disrupting the negotiations.

