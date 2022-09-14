fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Study: 23% of Georgia's population has emigrated

messenger vk-black email copy print


Migration from Georgia

According to research organization PMCG, the total number of people emigrating from Georgia increased by 7% from 2010 to 2020 for a total of 861,000 people, which is 23% of the country’s population. PMCG provides data on the impact of emigration and remittances on the Georgian economy.

Russia remains the primary destination for a majority Georgian emigrants (450,000), followed by Greece (85,000), Ukraine (65,000) and Azerbaijan (49,000). The largest increase in immigrants was observed in the United States (77%), Italy (60%) and Armenia (47%).

The study reports that over the past decade the volume of remittances to Georgia has increased significantly:

● From 2012 to 2021, the figure increased by 76% to $2.35 billion.

● From 2013 to 2015, the amount of remittances decreased. However, since 2016, the figure has increased and in 2021 the highest amount was recorded.

● A visa-free agreement with the European Union and an increase in emigration from Georgia may have contributed to an increase in remittances.

The organization’s report also mentions that Georgia is considered a country of emigration. According to PMCG, since the mid-1990s emigration from the country has been characterized as labor migration driven by socio-economic problems (high unemployment, poverty and low wages).

“Various studies show that a significant part of immigrants from Georgia live and work illegally in the host country. The main motivation of emigrants who leave Georgia is to send money to their families in Georgia to provide them with better living conditions.”

In May of this year Georgia received money transfers from Russia in the amount of 303 million dollars, which is 889% more than in the previous year.

In total, Georgia received a record amount of remittances in May — $505.7 million, which is 169% more than in the previous year. Georgia had not received remittances on this scale in any month or year.

According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in countries dependent on remittances.

In the same ranking, Tonga ranks first, with 37.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) coming from remittances; Somalia is in second place with 35.3%; and Kyrgyzstan third with 31.3% of its economy dependent on remittances.

Migration from Georgia

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews