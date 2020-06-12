State of emergency extended in Armenia for another month

The state of emergency declared in Armenia has been extended for another month until July 13.

Announced on March 16 shortly after the beginning of the breakout of the coronavirus, it has already been extended twice.

The government based its decision on the fact that the situation with the coronavirus “continues to threaten the life and health of people.”

On June 12, another 612 people confirmed the virus, the total number of infected was 15,281. 13 more people died, with a total of 258 deaths. 173 patients were discharged, for a total of 5,639. 9,298 people continue to receive treatment.

Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan presented the latest data on the condition of patients earlier today. 7000 citizens are receiving treatment at home, 1800 are in hospitals, 425 patients are in serious condition, 100 in extremely serious condition. 23 people are connected to mechanical ventilation devices.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasised that daily figures on the number of infections are a reflection of how the new rules of life were observed in Armenia over the past 7-14 days: wearing a mask, hand disinfection and social distance.

“We notice that a few days after the announcement of positive indicators, that is, when there are small numbers, the observance of anti-epidemiological rules is sharply reduced, and this is our biggest problem … 75% and more cases are asymptomatic and without complications, but with the statistics, we indirectly increase the number of severe, extremely serious cases and deaths.”

The state of emergency throughout the country again implies the abolition of all public and crowded events.

However, it is reported that the commandant may make exceptions in some cases.