Court allows construction of skyscrapers in the center of Sukhum

Skyscrapers in the center of Sukhum

In Abkhazia, the court has granted permission for the construction of skyscrapers in the capital’s center. For several weeks the Sukhum City Hall has been engaged in a legal battle with the City Assembly, challenging two of its decisions from 2009 that imposed restrictions on construction in the city center.

The controversy about these decisions escalated following public protests against the construction of a high-rise building on the Mahajirov Embankment. Through a lawsuit the city hall sought to “legitimize” the essentially illegal construction, and it succeeded.

“Outrageous situation! This [court verdict] occurred in the absence of the defendant’s side. Due to their health condition and busy schedule, representatives of the Sukhum City Assembly could not participate in the session, as they had informed the court in advance.

The decision was made without arguments! Without hearing the defendant’s reasoning. Violating the adversarial nature of the proceedings. The law. And simply basic logic,” reads a post shared by activists from the public movement “Harra Haqalaq” (“Our City”), who were deeply dissatisfied with this outcome.

In the near future, a meeting of the City Assembly will take place to discuss the next course of action. The defendant’s side has 20 days to appeal the verdict.

