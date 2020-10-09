‘Since 1884’ – Sarajishvili brandy commercial shows off beautiful costumes and music from Georgian history

Nobody likes to watch commercials, but there are some exceptions when an advertisement becomes a little cinematographic masterpiece.

The new video clip of the Georgian alcohol brand Sarajishvili is exactly one such little work of art, the central point of which is that this brandy has been a part of Georgian business, supras and culture since 1884.

Georgia does not have many legendary enterprises that have withstood the test of time. There are only a few, including Sarajishvili – a brand created by philanthropist Davit Sarajishvili, the founder of Georgian brandy.

The protagonist of the video travels in different eras via rooms, with the scenery changing drastically from scene to scene – the environment, the furniture, the utensils, the people, their hairstyles and the clothes they wear, the music they dance to. Changing their movements, gaze and manner of communication. The only thing in common is the drink – Sarajishvili, which has been consumed in Georgia in various forms and packaging since 1884.

The director Giorgi Maisuradze created the video with continuous shots in collaboration with the Hammockmagazine.ge. The cameraman is Tato Kotetishvili, the music was composed by young musicians: Nini Nutsubidze, Janngo and Giorgi Gigashvili.

The video stars Tina Dalakishvili. It was shot at the Writers’ House, one of the most beautiful and interesting buildings in Tbilisi. This house was built by Sarajishvili. He dedicated the house to his wife, Ekaterine Forakishvili, and timed its construction to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their marriage.