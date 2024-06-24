fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Shooting at checkpoint in Abkhazia: Three out of six suspects arrested

Shooting at checkpoint in Abkhazia

According to current information, three out of six participants in the shooting at the “Psou” checkpoint in Abkhazia have been arrested. The incident resulted in one person killed and three others injured.

The other three suspects are still at large.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 23, at around 4:30 PM local time.

All the victims are residents of Abkhazia.

The “Psou” checkpoint is located on the border with Russia. Georgia and most of the international community consider Abkhazia to be occupied by Russia, deeming this checkpoint illegal and the border not Abkhazian-Russian, but Georgian-Russian.

According to Abkhazian Interior Minister Robert Kuit, the motive behind the crime was a long-standing property dispute. The shooters targeted Kamlia, who was wounded in the abdomen. The other victims, including the deceased, were unintended targets.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

