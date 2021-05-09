ENGLISH arrow icon
South Ossetia

S.Ossetia celebrates Victory Day. Video

On May 9, a parade was held in the center of Tskhinvali to mark Victory Day in the ‘Great Patriotic War’. Along with the military, residents of the city also took part in the festive demonstration.

