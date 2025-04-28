Russian writer and 'foreign agent': 'Georgian security services disrupted the presentation of my book in Tbilisi'

Book presentation by Russian ‘foreign agent’ disrupted in Georgia

Russian journalist, writer, and Orientalist Nikita Smagin, who was added to Russia’s list of “foreign agents” a few days ago, claims that Georgian security services disrupted the presentation of his book in Tbilisi. He shared this in an interview with the Russian independent media project Slovo Zashchite (“Word in Defence”).

According to Smagin, the presentation of his book, dedicated to Iran, was scheduled for 16 April at one of Tbilisi’s bookstores. He says that representatives of Georgian security services arrived at the bookstore ahead of the event and warned the owners of a potential threat.

Smagin also claims he was interrogated for eight hours at the Georgian border. At that time, the Russian author had not yet been officially designated as a “foreign agent.”

Comment by Nikita Smagin

“On 16 April, the presentation of my book was supposed to take place in Tbilisi, but it was disrupted. First, I was held and interrogated at the border for over eight hours. Then, representatives of the Georgian security services visited the bookstore where the event was planned and warned about a potential threat.

As a result, the venue’s management decided to cancel the event. Ten days later, I was added to the ‘foreign agents’ register.

This leads me to believe that the Russian side may have warned the Georgian authorities in advance about the decision being prepared against me. After all, there have been quite a few cases over the past three years where ‘foreign agents’ were denied entry to Georgia.”

According to Smagin, his inclusion in Russia’s “foreign agents” register is linked to the fact that his book discusses the “complicated relationship between Russia and Iran,” including the observation that “Russian diplomats often dislike their Iranian counterparts and the Iranian leadership itself.”

Another reason he believes he was added to the register is that the book mentions Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Smagin’s involvement in Navalny’s 2013 election campaign.