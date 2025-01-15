Russian tourist numbers in Abkhazia drop by nearly quarter

Russian tourist flow reduces in Abkhazia

Over the past couple of months, the flow of Russian tourists to Abkhazia has decreased by nearly 25%. The main reason for this decline is Russia’s recommendation for its tour operators to temporarily suspend the sale of travel packages to Abkhazia and for tourists to refrain from visiting the region.

This recommendation is linked to the unstable domestic political situation in the republic and a deterioration in Russian-Abkhazian relations.

In November 2024, opposition forces opposing the ratification of a Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement stormed a government complex in Sukhum and forced President Aslan Bzhania to resign early. Since Bzhaniya was the main advocate for the agreement, the Abkhazian parliament refused to ratify the controversial document following his departure. Naturally, the Kremlin was greatly displeased.

Data on the number of tourists visiting Abkhazia during the New Year holidays is not yet available. However, statistics are available for visits to the Ritsa Relict Park and the New Athos Cave—two of the republic’s most popular tourist attractions, which serve as indicators of interest in Abkhazia.

According to the Ministry of Tourism of Abkhazia, 5,500 tickets were sold for Ritsa Park between 1 and 10 January 2025, almost half the number sold during the same period last year. The New Athos Cave was visited by 5,600 people from 1 to 10 January 2025, compared to 7,300 during the same period in 2024.

Due to cancelled bookings, most hotels in Abkhazia spent the New Year holidays without guests.

The decline in Russian tourist numbers could deliver a significant blow to Abkhazia’s economy and the well-being of its residents. The region is heavily dependent on tourism, with Russian tourists being virtually the only visitors.

However, experts believe the drop in interest in Abkhazia is a temporary phenomenon. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and worsening environmental conditions in the Krasnodar region, the average Russian currently has limited options for vacation destinations.

According to Taras Kobishchanov, Vice President of the Russian Association of Tour Operators, the top tourist destinations for 2025 are expected to remain largely unchanged from 2024: Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Thailand, China, and Abkhazia.

