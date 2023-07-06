Russian oligarch building an “enclave” in Abkhazia

A firm owned by Russian oligarch Tkachev is building an almost completely isolated enclave-style apartment complex in Abkhazia. This was revealed by the manager of the company, obviously embarrassing the ministers of economy of Abkhazia and Russia, who came to inspect the construction site. The declared concept of the complex objectively contradicts the interests of the republic and destroys the arguments of the Abkhazian government in favor of adopting the scandalous law on apartments.

“All inclusive” and no need to go “outside the perimeter”



In the Abkhaz segment of social networks, a video is being shared in which the manager of the Russian oligarch Alexander Tkachev, who is building a large residential complex in the resort town of Pitsunda, tells the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov and the Minister of Economy of Abkhazia Kristina Ozgan, who visited the construction site, that it will be in the end.

“Our guests are accustomed to living on an all-inclusive basis, and this project will help bring this system to life. To create a closed circuit, an enclave of a sanatorium complex, where all services will be inside. There will be no need to go beyond this perimeter. Everyone will have their own entertainment program and the like,” the manager boasts to the ministers.

Who, apparently, do not share the enthusiasm of the manager.

“That’s really it, it’s not necessary to isolate, otherwise it’s not very right somehow,” Reshetnikov tries to object.

“Tourism is one of the main multipliers and, despite the fact that the loop will be closed, the workforce and staff, training, guests, all this will be involved,” the manager continues.

“I don’t know a single normal tourist who won’t go and see Lake Ritsa (one of the main tourist attractions of Abkhazia – JAMnews)…,” Reshetnikov intervenes again.

“It will still be traditional, yes,” Christina Ozgan supports him.

“Our holding has its own tour operator, which today focuses on the sale of Abkhazia, including, we ourselves are extremely interested in this,” the manager does not let up, not realizing that he is destroying the main argument of supporters of the construction of apartments in Abkhazia and those who claim that this is , ostensibly, is beneficial for the population of the republic.

controversial law



In June the President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhaniya, sent a bill to parliament allowing the construction of apartments with the possibility of their further sale to foreigners (in fact, to Russians). Within 10 years it is planned to build 30,000 apartments.

According to the president, this will give impetus to the development of the local economy. And according to the opponents of the project, it will not bring any economic benefits, and there will be plenty of harm from it.

Arguments against:

The influx of a large number of foreigners who have housing in Abkhazia will drastically disrupt the demographic picture of the republic, which, in turn, will create a serious security threat. The population of Abkhazia is about 250 thousand people. It is in order to avoid a demographic imbalance that it is forbidden in the republic to sell housing to foreigners. And the new law on apartments, according to many, is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent this ban.

The local tourism business will suffer greatly from this venture. If Russian tourists can buy apartments for themselves, then hotels and boarding houses will lose potential customers. And accordingly, the country’s budget will receive less taxes.

There is a possibility that when creating huge complexes with apartments, the entire surrounding infrastructure, including retail facilities, will be taken under the control of Russian investors. And this is also contrary to the interests of local businesses.



By the way, even Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the harmfulness of apartments in the resort area – an excerpt from his critical speech about the situation with apartments in Sochi is actively used in social networks as another argument against the adoption of a law on apartments in Abkhazia.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.