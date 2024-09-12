Russian deputy is set to meet with the Abkhazian opposition, whom he recently insulted

Russian deputy meets with Abkhazian opposition

In Abkhazia, the opposition, angered by accusations from Russian State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin, has called for a “serious conversation” with him. Zatulin agreed, and the meeting is set for late September.

Relations between Abkhazia and Russia are currently in crisis.

As of September 1, citing the Abkhaz authorities’ failure to meet certain commitments, the Kremlin suspended salary bonuses for Abkhaz public sector workers.

In this context, Konstantin Zatulin stated that there are people in the Abkhazian parliament who seek to damage relations between Russia and Abkhazia. According to him, this “active minority” is leading a campaign against cooperation with Russia, which is allegedly initiated and funded from abroad.

Zatulin also launched personal attacks, particularly against opposition leader Kan Kvarchia, criticizing him for allegedly mocking the Russian army’s inability to capture Kharkiv during a meeting between Russian and Abkhazian deputies two years ago.

In response, Kan Kvarchia stated that he “deeply values” Russia’s support during the Georgian-Abkhaz war and in the post-war years, but added:

“This does not give anyone the right to label or distort facts.”

Other opposition figures also joined the dispute, with some demanding a public apology from Zatulin.

Additionally, opposition groups issued a joint statement inviting the Russian deputy to a meeting, scheduled to take place in Sukhum between September 27 and 30.

“Relations between Russia and Abkhazia risk worsening if the people, deserving of a better fate, do not put an end to the indifference of some and the hypocrisy and ambitions of others.

It would be easiest for me to adopt a position of detached observer, not interfering in ‘other people’s internal affairs.’ The problem is, whether someone likes it or not, the affairs of Apsny (the ‘folk’ name for Abkhazia—JAMnews) have never been foreign to me,” Zatulin commented on his decision.

