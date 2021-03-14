Russian customs again creates problems for owners of cars with South Ossetian license plates

The owners of cars with South Ossetian license plates again face problems when crossing the Russian border.

The problem has lasted at least a year and a half already.

It all started in September 2019, when the legislation of the Eurasian Customs Union began to apply to the residents of South Ossetia with Russian passports, and this made travel either very difficult or impossible.

Meanwhile, food and industrial goods in South Ossetia come almost entirely from Russia, and many local small businessmen live off this business.

Blogger Alik Pukhaev and members of an initiative group of car owners Alan Zoloev and Timur Kokoev spoke about this on the Rajdian Youtube channel.

According to allied agreements with Russia, citizens of South Ossetia can stay in Russia indefinitely and freely cross the border; however, as it turns out, this no longer applies to the cars they own.

Then, protests took place in South Ossetia, and the situation was temporarily resolved. Then the temporary regime was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, now car owners are being warned that after March 31, there will be no more concessions.

“People have problems with importing, this story of one and a half years is repeating itself, many people may be left without cars,” says Alik Pukhaev.

According to Alan Zoloev, many drivers of cars with South Ossetian numbers that leave Russia for South Ossetia, upon their return, are refused to be re-issued a temporary import for cars, referring to the fact that they have been in Russia for the last six months and, accordingly, no longer have the right to enter with vehicles with foreign license plates.

Zoloev explained that if the car was in Russia for a long time, this does not mean that its owner was also there. Because there are cases when a car from South Ossetia, for example, is left for repairs in North Ossetia, but the owner themselves returns home. And the data on the owner’s movements are not checked at customs.

According to Kokoev and Zoloyev, a meeting of the initiative group with the representatives of the customs did nothing, and it is not yet known how thousands of car owners will be able to solve the problem.

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.