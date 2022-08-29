Russian citizens in Georgia in 2022: more than 600 companies and 2,000 residence permits

Russian citizens establish more than 600 companies in Georgia

Russian citizens have started more than 600 companies in Georgia this year, and over 2,000 Russian citizens have received residence permits.

The Public Services Development Agency revealed these statistics in answer to a question from MP David Usupashvili. The agency also reported that 1,288 Russian citizens received the right to temporary residence, and 690 received permanent residence.

2,824 Russian citizens applied for a residence permit, of which 475 applications were rejected and 1,988 received a positive response; the remain of the applications are under consideration.

Russian citizens may stay in Georgia legally for one year without obtaining a residence permit.

It is also revealed in statistics from the Ministry of Justice that from February 24 to May 1, 2022, 3,386 Russians and 2,363 Belarusians were registered as individual entrepreneurs in Georgia.

It is not known in what areas these entrepreneurs operate; however, the House of Justice states that “individal entrepreneur” is a major category, with Russians, Belarusians, and Georgians in line for the status.

The opposition and civil sector are demanding a visy policy for citizens of Russia and Belarus. More than twenty NGOs are also demanding a review of the legal status of those who have already entered Georgia.

In a recent statement, these organizations expressed support for the Ukrainian people. They claim that Russia has committed actions prohibited by international law in Ukraine and Georgia.

The opposition parties Lelo and Droa, specifically, are demanding the introduction of a visa for Russian citizens. Droa also requires the introduction of special fees for Russian tourists. Citizens have joined the demand – a petition collected 20,000 signatures in two days.

In the second quarter of 2022, over a million (1,094,400) visitors came to Georgia. Of these, 19.3%, or 147,700 people, are Russian citizens.

Russian citizens establish more than 600 companies in Georgia