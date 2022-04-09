Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Hundreds of bodies of killed and tortured people are found in the cities of the Kiev region after the Russian army left it. The Kremlin is preparing to capture the Donbas. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.