Russia-Ukraine war, day 45: The Kremlin is preparing to capture the Donbas. Live updates, photo/video
Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Hundreds of bodies of killed and tortured people are found in the cities of the Kiev region after the Russian army left it. The Kremlin is preparing to capture the Donbas. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 12.00: VIDEO - be careful, scary shots. Is the Kremlin preparing a powerful attack on the Donbas to "celebrate" May 9th?
🔘 The Pentagon confirmed that it was Russia that launched the missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, where there were thousands of people waiting to be evacuated. At this point, 52 people are known to have died and more than 100 were injured. The US military believes that the city in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is strategically important to Russia’s goals in this war. Moscow will try to transfer the leading 18th motorized rifle division there.
🔘 In the suburb of Kyiv, Bucha, the exhumation of the bodies of civilians killed during the occupation of the city by Russian soldiers continues. So far, the bodies of 163 local residents out of 320 found have been identified. It’s not a finite number. On April 8, the police began to open the largest mass grave near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called. The bodies were taken out to the cries of people who recognized their relatives among the dead. The length of this mass grave is more than 13 meters, so it was visible on satellite images. There are at least 67 people there. The authorities claim that many of the bodies show signs of torture and other mutilations, many of them half-dressed. Demining is also ongoing in Bucha.
President of Ukraine Zelensky: “The missile attack on Kramatorsk, like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, should be one of the charges at the tribunal, which will definitely take place.”
In Borodyanka, another suburb of Kyiv, there are hundreds more victims under the rubble, Mayor Georgy Yerko said. Many were shot by Russian columns. The infrastructure of Borodyanka was destroyed by the invaders: the gas pipeline, water supply, sewerage collector were damaged, residential buildings, a music school, and kindergartens were shot and destroyed.
“Many buildings have been mined in the territories liberated from Russian invaders. They also blew up many houses where they kept people tortured by them. It takes quite a long time to find all the bodies,” Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky said. According to him, it will be possible to talk about the real number of victims of Russian aggression among the civilian population in the Kiev region in a few weeks.
“There should be more sanctions against Russia,” President Zelensky said during a joint briefing in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 8. “Thanks to the whole world, thanks to the European Union. I am personally grateful for the fifth sanctions package. But I think that this is not enough […] I ask you to help us with your sanctions. And they should only grow. Otherwise, Russia does not want to hear anything and anyone.”
British Prime Minister Johnson announced that after the “shameless” air strike on Kramatorsk, he is sending to Ukraine an additional shipment of weapons worth a total of 100 million pounds – Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles, as well as precision-guided munitions.
The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence said that Russian troops are regrouping across the border and plan to advance towards Kharkiv in what could be a major offensive into eastern Ukraine.
The US Department of Defense believes that Russia is going to recruit more than 60,000 recruits and mobilize reservists to strengthen its invasion force.
European officials have said the Kremlin is aiming to achieve some kind of meaningful victory by May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory over Germany in World War II (the world celebrates this date on May 8).
VIDEO: The Ministry of Defense of Slovakia filmed the process of transferring military equipment to Ukraine:
Cyprus may transfer its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine, writes Forbes. We are talking about the Tor and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems and T-80 tanks, which were bought from Russia in the second half of the 1990s and early 2010s. Earlier, the Czech Republic transferred to Ukraine 5 T-72 tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, howitzers and infantry fighting vehicles – in total, for hundreds of millions of dollars. The Czech Republic also supplies Ukraine with portable anti-aircraft missile systems and has declared its readiness to repair damaged Ukrainian equipment.
Finland and Sweden may soon join NATO as they want to take precautions after Russia attacked Ukraine. At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, it was said that the war started by Putin served as a sharp revival and unification of the NATO alliance, which became the opposite of the goals he declared before the start of the aggression.
From April 9, Finland bans all trucks with Russian and Belarusian license plates from entering the country.
The offices of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Carnegie Endowment have been closed in Russia. “We are just the latest in a long list of organizations that have been punished for defending human rights and speaking the truth to the Russian authorities. Dozens of activists and dissidents have been imprisoned, killed or exiled here, independent media have been vilified, blocked or forced to censor themselves, and civil society organizations have been outlawed or liquidated,” said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
