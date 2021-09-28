During the second Karabakh war, the second most important city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, was subjected to rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces several times. As a result of these attacks, 27 civilians died and more than 120 were injured.

Driving along the well-groomed and well-maintained central streets of Ganja and old narrow streets on the outskirts of the city, it is impossible to imagine that rockets were falling here just a year ago. Almost nothing indicates this. But as soon as you turn into the streets where the rockets directly fell, all the horror of those days unwraps before your eyes.

The destroyed buildings are still standing there. The two most devastating blows, which occurred on October 11 and 18, 2020, claimed the lives of about three dozen people, including women and children. Parts of the clothes of some of them, household items from ruined houses … All this reminds of the fate that remained unfinished on those unfortunate nights.

JAMnews has prepared a special video report from Ganja.