Reporters Without Borders demand to release Azerbaijani blogger arrested for disobeying police

Azerbaijani blogger was arrested for 28 days

Azerbaijani blogger Eyvaz Yahyaoglu, resident of the city of Shirvan, was arrested for 28 days. The most common charge deployed during political arrests was brought against him – disobedience to the police. The international organization Reporters Without Borders called for the immediate release of the arrested blogger.

In the Azerbaijani city of Shirvan, a well-known local blogger, Eyvaz Yahyaoglu, a member of the opposition Nationalist Democratic Party (ANDP), was arrested for 28 days. The head of the party, Galandar Mukhtarly, reported on the detention of the blogger on May 9.

“On May 9, Eyvaz Yahyaoglu was summoned from his home in Shirvan to the local police. The next day, the Shirvan City Court sentenced him to 28 days of administrative arrest, finding him guilty under Art. 535.1 (disobeying the lawful demands of the police) of the Code of Administrative Violations”, Mukhtarli said in an interview with Turan.

In the party itself, everyone is sure that the blogger was arrested because of his YouTube channel.

Mukhtarli claims that in his videos, Yahyaoglu discussed violations of the rights of citizens in Shirvan, squandering of state property and indifference of local officials to citizens’ complaints.

“He was warned several times to stop criticizing [the authorities]. And in the end he got arrested”, Mukhtarli explained.

The arrested blogger is a veteran of the first Karabakh war.

Lawyer Ruslan Mirzoev, appointed by Yahyaoglu at the expense of the state, noted that his client pleaded not guilty.

Mirzoyev said that according to the protocol on the detention of Eyvaz Yahyaoglu, he came to the building of the city police department and began insulting its employees. When the police called him to order, he did not obey.

“However, Eyvaz Yahyaoglu denied these allegations. He said that he arrived at the first call and did not offend anyone. He stated that the charge was fabricated”, the lawyer said.

Those close to Yahyaoglu said that an appeal would be filed against his arrest.

Statement of Reporters Without Borders

The human rights organization Reporters Without Borders called for the immediate release of blogger Eyvaz Yahyaoglu, who was arrested in Azerbaijan.

On its Twitter, the organisation posted the following message:

“After being summoned by police on May 9, blogger Eyvaz Yahyaoglu was detained for 28 days on charges of “disobedience”.

His YouTube channel, which covers citizens’ rights violations, isn’t accessible. RSF calls for an end to the pressure and for his immediate release!”.