Georgia

Record number of tourists visit Georgia in June since the beginning of pandemic

In June 2021, a record number of tourists visited Georgia since the start of the pandemic – 146,600 foreign guests have come to the country.

This is 287% more than in June last year when the country was almost completely closed to visitors.

However, despite this growth, Georgia has not yet come close to the pre-pandemic level of tourism – in June 2019, 80% more visitors arrived in Georgia compared to June this year.

77% of visitors this year arrived in Georgia by air, according to the National Tourism Administration.

Statistics show that most of the visitors in June came from Turkey as well as Israel, Ukraine, Russia and Armenia.

In 2020, tourism revenues in Georgia decreased by 80% and the country thus lost $ 2.7 billion compared to 2019. In the first five months of 2021, Georgia earned only $177 million from tourism.

