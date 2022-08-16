Entrance exam high score record holder in Azerbaijan

This year only one applicant in Azerbaijan managed to score the maximum possible 700 points in the national entrance exam for matriculation. She was Nigar Agazade, a graduae of a school Baku. But a few days after the announcement of exam results, Nigar announced that she did not want to study at an Azerbaijani university and would continue her education in Turkey. Experts approved the student’s choice: in their opinion, leaving the country is a form of protest.

A graduate of the 125th secondary school in Baku, Nigar Agazade scored the maximum possible 700 points in the national university entrance exam. Thus, she was the only student who answered all the exam questions correctly.

But a few days later, she accepted an invitation from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

“Before I did not think about studying abroad. But after I became the first in the whole country, I decided to test myself, and it worked out.

“Medicine in Turkey is very developed and the education there will be useful to me. And I plan to do my residency in Germany. I want to become a cardiac surgeon.

“Of course, after completing my studies abroad I will return to my country,” Agazade said in an interview with local media.

Expert opinion is sympathetic with Nigar’s choice.

“No one even asked her”

According to expert Samir Aliyev, it is impossible to understand those who don’t approve of the applicant’s decision:

“If you understand the underlying reasons for her decision, you will not only understand her, but also welcome the choice,” he said.

According to Aliyev, the girl achieved this success thanks to sleepless nights, stress and, mainly, determination:

“Nigar abandoned social networks, did not go to many holidays, events, and so achieved her goal. By doing so, she also earned respect for her school and teachers. By her achievement, she improved the statistics of the educational system of Azerbaijan, which is losing reputation year after year.

“No one even took an interest in her – neither the leadership of the district where Nigar lives, nor the Ministry of Science and Education. They didn’t even bother to just congratulate the girl. But one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey took notice. And obviously, Nigar accepted the offer. The university took care of all her expenses. And actually she did initially want to study in Azerbaijan.

“Today, health care in Azerbaijan rests on the shoulders of doctors educated abroad, including Turkey. Ten or twenty years ago we did not have such specialists. In the future, Nigar will become one of them. And those who criticize her today for her choice will not even remember this when receiving treatment from her,” Samir Aliyev wrote on the social network.

“The youth are protesting in this way”

“I would wish Nigar not to return to Azerbaijan,” expert Elyar Islamoglu said.

Every year dozens, hundreds of educated young people leave our country and decide to live abroad, he says. According to Islamoglu, everyone knows the reasons why young people choose to live outside of Azerbaijan:

“The lack of transparency in the appointment of personnel, injustice, low wages, corruption in all areas, useless transport, poor quality utilities, an unfair judicial system, passivity of officials, etc. – the problems cannot be counted.

“Consider appointments. Who is appointed to the highest positions in our country – the son of some official, his nephews, relatives, etc.

“What did you expect? Did you hope that by rewarding sycophants for their writings for the benefit of the authorities, you would deceive the youth? Did you hope for good results when you persecuted young people for their rebelliousness, put pressure on their families? The youth protests in this way, quietly leaving their country. Some time later there will be tragic effects of this brain drain.

“Now thousands of young people in the country are looking for ways to move abroad. I myself regret that I did not take advantage of this opportunity at the time. I am raising my child without having my own home, with a low salary.

“No one can condemn Nigar and her cohort. Their decision is correct,” said Elyar Islamoglu.

